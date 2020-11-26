Global  
 

CDC Recommends 'Universal' Use Of Face Masks

The U.S. CDC on Friday released guidance encouraging the use of face masks at all times.

Based on evidence from studies of the protective effects of masks, the CDC recommends "universal use of face masks".

Compelling evidence shows the benefits of cloth face masks to prevent people with COVID-19 from spreading it.

Masks also serve as an effective barrier to prevent people without the coronavirus from contracting it.


