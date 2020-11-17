Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbaikars pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 26 said BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. He said, "BR Ambedkar played an essential role in formation of our Constitution. On National Constitution Day we pledge to protect it. It's the responsibility of elected institutions to safeguard Constitution and our duty to uplift every class keeping its spirit." On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.
Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.
An Anganwadi worker rows 18 kms to remote villages to attend tribal kids and expecting mothers. Relu Vasave travels to interior villages every day from Maharashtra's Nandurbar. Relu belongs to Nashik and grew up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, Relu began visiting newborns, expecting mothers from hamlets of Aligat and Dadar. As an Anganwadi member, Relu checks weight, proper growth of newborns and their mothers. Relu has received heaps of praises from tribal people for her effort during the pandemic. The Anganwadi member's work has been also praised by the Chief Minister's office. Watch the full video for more.
The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.
