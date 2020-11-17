Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbaikars pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Locals gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 06.

Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, Constitution of India was formed.

Earlier, BMC officials urged people to pay homage from home to avoid crowd in view of coronavirus spread.