Delhi Chalo: 'Congress trying to instigate farmers,' says MoS Agriculture

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 05 denounced all allegations levied on him in connection with foreign funding and utilising them in a suspicious manner and accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defaming AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. "It's a false allegation. It's an international conspiracy to defame AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. It's being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He began his tactics as soon as we joined hands with Congress for BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) elections," said Ajmal after FIR filed against him.
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on December 05 said farmers' doubts will be cleared in today's meeting with centre and he expects farmers will roll back their protest after the meeting. He said, "Farmers' doubts will be cleared in today's meeting with Centre. In recent meetings, some issues were clarified. It's Opposition's politics, they're instigating the protest. The meeting will be fruitful and we expect farmers will roll back their protest." Fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today.
Senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on December 04 said that Central Government should rethink if senior lawyers of the country are saying that farm laws are not in the interest of the farmers. "We are thankful to Dushyant Dave who has offered to help farmers legally. Govt should think if senior lawyers of the country are saying that these laws are not in the interest of the farmers, then Govt should think about it without making it an ego issue," said Phoolka.
Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. Another..
Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to..