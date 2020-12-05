Delhi Chalo: 'Congress trying to instigate farmers,' says MoS Agriculture

MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them.

"Govt has said that MSP will continue.

We can give it in writing too.

I think Congress govt (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers.

Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said MoS Agriculture.