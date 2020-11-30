Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen.

In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.