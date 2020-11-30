Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen.

In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

UK-EU Brexit trade talks back on, say leaders

 Boris Johnson agrees with the European Commission president on a return to the negotiating table.
BBC News

EU's Barnier Says Still Looking for a Way to Do UK Trade Deal

 LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal... ......
WorldNews
UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks [Video]

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit [Video]

Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has warned "life will change radically for the worse if there is no deal" agreed with the EU.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:26Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Chance of a Brexit deal is no higher than 50%, say UK sources

 The chances of a deal have been put at no higher than 50% by UK government sources as Boris Johnson and the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen,..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in emergency talks as time runs out on trade deal

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to hold emergency talks as negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal go down to the wire...
WorldNews
Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued [Video]

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold. Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold emergency talks this weekend. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News
What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success?

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, who gave a statement after a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that "progress has been achieved in many areas" but that "significant differences remain".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Climate change: Lower Thames Crossing CO2 impact figures revealed

 Campaigners accuse Boris Johnson of mocking his own promises on climate change and emissions.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Johnson and von der Leyen agree to make final push for trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to make a final push...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Crunch Brexit talks resume in London for what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and UK will resume...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK and EU in 'final throw of the dice' as Brexit trade talks set to resume

UK and EU in 'final throw of the dice' as Brexit trade talks set to resume British and EU negotiators will return to the negotiating table today in a "final throw of the dice"...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News



Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Food arrives at Brexit talks venue as discussions continue [Video]

Food arrives at Brexit talks venue as discussions continue

Food has been seen arriving at the Brexit talks venue in Westminster this afternoon as discussions of a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks [Video]

Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still "very difficult" and it was determined to "take..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published