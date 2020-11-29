Global  
 

Sikh-Americans protest across US cities in solidarity with the farmers protesting in India|Oneindia

Expressing solarity with the farmers protesting since 11 days at the Delhi borders against the controversial farm laws, Hundreds of Sikh-Americans held peaceful protest rallies in several cities across the US.

A large car caravan of protesters from various parts of California blocked the traffic on the Bay Bridge on Saturday as they moved towards the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The protesters at both the places demanded the new laws be repealed, saying they would push Indian farmers towards poverty and give the corporate sectors a monopoly.

