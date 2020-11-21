Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president.

—Donald J.

Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020 "Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump tweeted.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!


