Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus.

The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive test

 Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has updated Twitter to say he is "feeling great", following news that he has tested positive for..
New Zealand Herald
