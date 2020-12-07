Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 weeks ago

50.08% voter turnout recorded in 4th phase of DDC elections: JandK EC

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma on December 07 informed that a total of 50.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the fourth phase of District Development Council.

"50.08 per cent voter turnout recorded in the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of JandK today," said Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner.