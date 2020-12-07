50.08% voter turnout recorded in 4th phase of DDC elections: JandK EC
Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma on December 07 informed that a total of 50.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the fourth phase of District Development Council.
"50.08 per cent voter turnout recorded in the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of JandK today," said Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner.
With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results. "BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain. We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," said Hussain.
Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council underway in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Incharge of JandK polls, Anurag Thakur assured that the party will outshine in the DDC polls. Anurag Thakur said, "For the first time in 70 years, people of Jammu and Kashmir got a chance to vote in DDC elections. Attempts were made to threaten people but they still participated in full enthusiasm. This is the victory of the constitution. BJP will definitely do well, and people want a different leadership there."
