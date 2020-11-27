Global  
 

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital.

Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest.

She receivedthe jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast on Tuesday morning.


UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. Bryan Wood reports.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
Northern Ireland book play-off spot after win over Faroe Islands

 Northern Ireland recover superbly from an early setback to beat the Faroe Islands 5-1 and keep their history-making Euro 2022 dream alive.
Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 England will move to a tougher version of tiered coronavirus restrictions when lockdown ends on Wednesday.
Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic [Video]

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people to receive the jab.

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Coronavirus updates: UK vaccinations begin; Wyoming issues statewide mask mandate; Colorado's first gentleman in hospital

 Colorado first gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized. White House to host vaccine summit. California reels from mounting cases. Latest COVID news.
