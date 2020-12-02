Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.

“Today marks the start of the fightbackagainst our common enemy, coronavirus, and while today is a day to celebrate,there is much work to be done.”