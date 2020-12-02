Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines

Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.

“Today marks the start of the fightbackagainst our common enemy, coronavirus, and while today is a day to celebrate,there is much work to be done.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock: NHS faces "Herculean task" rolling out vaccine [Video]

Matt Hancock: NHS faces "Herculean task" rolling out vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:26Published
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock [Video]

Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales

Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Nurse on Vaccine [Video]

Nurse on Vaccine

NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
NHS prepares to begin Covid vaccinations [Video]

NHS prepares to begin Covid vaccinations

The NHS will begin vaccinating patients against coronavirus at dozens ofhospital hubs from this week at the start of the biggest immunisationprogramme in history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Commons Shared resources

PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout [Video]

PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine [Video]

Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine

Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines [Video]

The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines

Footage shows the moment Matt Hancock broke down in tears while speaking about coronavirus vaccines on live TV.The health secretary had to wipe his eyes when talking about the first people who received..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:39Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published