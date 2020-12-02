Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.
“Today marks the start of the fightbackagainst our common enemy, coronavirus, and while today is a day to celebrate,there is much work to be done.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:26Published
Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Footage shows the moment Matt Hancock broke down in tears while speaking about coronavirus vaccines on live TV.The health secretary had to wipe his eyes when talking about the first people who received..