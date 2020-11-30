December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.
The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly.
Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Pharmacists at Newcastle Hospital are getting ready to deliver the first Covid-19 vaccines. Tuesday 7th December will see the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine across the UK to the most vulnerable people.
