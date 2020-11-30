Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly.

Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock [Video]

Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus: NHS to begin vaccine roll-out this week

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the start of the vaccination scheme is "a historic moment".
BBC News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Britain to start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech this week. It's the first Western country to begin vaccinating its..
SBS

Covid-19: Day after Serum Institute of India, Bharat Bio seeks emergency nod for vaccine

 Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin on Monday, becoming the third company to seek such regulatory..
IndiaTimes
Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pharmacists at Newcastle Hospital are getting ready to deliver the first Covid-19 vaccines. Tuesday 7th December will see the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine across the UK to the most vulnerable people. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London [Video]

First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

The UK became the first country in the world to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

First COVID vaccines arrive at UK hospitals

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K., two days before it goes..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered today in Britain in super-cold containers.It is..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

With guns drawn, police raid home and seize computers of COVID-19 data whistleblower

 Photo by GeoRebekah via Wikimedia Commons

Eight months ago, Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force praised Florida’s COVID-19..
The Verge
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

U.S. reports record number of hospitalizations as new cases of COVID-19 soar

 Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the U.S. continue to breaking records. According to the COVID Tracking Project, there are more than 101,000..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Matt Hancock announces press conference at 5pm on Monday

Matt Hancock announces press conference at 5pm on Monday It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that, while the drop in cases is "encouraging", the...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died after catching Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval [Video]

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19 [Video]

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published