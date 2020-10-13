Captain Cal and 2 sisters rescued from North State wildfires arrive at Columbus Zoo

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Three mountain lion cubs rescued from wildfires in the North State are now at their new home at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.

Captain cal-- named by firefighters who found him limping down a road in the zogg fire burn scar-- now has two sisters-- who were orphaned by the august complex fire.

All three were rehabilitated by oakland zoo staff who say that while they are sad to say goodbye to these courageous cubs, they are proud to have been able to rehabilitate cal back to health.

Zookeepers say everyone is eating and playing.

And that cal continues to be the laid-back guy everyone loves.###