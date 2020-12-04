Global  
 

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.


Players walk off, PSG-Basaksehir Champions League game suspended after official's alleged racial abuse

 Players left the field after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official towards Istanbul's assistant manager.
Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy [Video]

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

Neymar & PSG Storm Off Field After Alleged Racial Comment from Game Official

 Neymar and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates all walked off the pitch during a Champions League game Tuesday -- protesting racial language a ref used about a..
