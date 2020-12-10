Global  
 

George Clooney's 'The Midnight Sky' weight loss landed him in the hospital

George Clooney was hospitalised with pancreatitis after dropping close to 30 pounds for his new movie, 'The Midnight Sky.'


George Clooney George Clooney American actor, filmmaker, and activist

Ben Affleck reportedly circling lead role in George Clooney's new film [Video]

Ben Affleck reportedly circling lead role in George Clooney's new film

Ben Affleck is reportedly in talks to join fellow actor-turned-director George Clooney for his The Tender Bar adaptation.

George Clooney says new movie is about 'redemption' [Video]

George Clooney says new movie is about 'redemption'

George Clooney is pulling double duty in his newest film, "The Midnight Sky" as director and actor.

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

The Oscar-winning actor reveals he landed in hospital after struggling with stomach pains due to...
Review: 'The Midnight Sky' navigates a rocky route before George Clooney sticks the landing

George Clooney stars in and directs Netflix's 'The Midnight Sky,' which veers between survival...
How George Clooney’s Work on ‘ER’ Helped Him Direct ‘The Midnight Sky’

How George Clooney’s Work on ‘ER’ Helped Him Direct ‘The Midnight Sky’ George Clooney has come a long way since his breakout role as the hard-partying, womanizing...
