Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Shasta County is set to receive about 2000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week.

On Thursday, a U.S. advisory panel endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine set to arrive in Shasta County sometime next week

Capacity.

Once mercy medical gets the first round of the vaccine..

How will they handle the delicate matter of sub- zero storage?

New at 5-- action news now reporter ana torrea -- is live at the hospital..

Ana whats the plan?

Once the vaccine arrives here at mercy the hospital says it will use standard storage protocols.

According to pfizer's website those protocols are: keeping the vaccine in ultra- low-temperature freezers which can extend shelf life for up to six months.

You can also use the shipping containers as temporary storage units by refilling with dry ice every five days for up to 30 days or -- refrigeration units commonly available in hospitals can be used to store the vaccine up to five days at 2-8?c conditions.

Shasta county public health says it won't vaccinate people until the fda approves it.

Some people say, they're ready to take the vaccine-- others, want to wait.

I have a lot of trust in the science that's gone into developing it and the care that's gone into the care to making sure it's safe.

I've taken vaccines in my life many times and had my children vaccinated and i will be in line.// i will wait, i'll just wait and kick back and let the first group of people go ahead and get it and kind of get how they feel about it and how they react.

The county will be getting two boxes of the pfizer vaccine.

And each box contains 975 doses.

Once the vaccine arrives here at mercy the hospital says it will use standard storage protocols.

The california department of public health says the state is receiving a total of 327-thousand doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

The california