Bo Wallace paying it forward at PRCC

Before Bo Wallace went on to become Ole Miss’ second all-time leading passer, he used up one year of eligibility as a junior college freshman.

after taking a redshirt at Arkansas State, Wallace got his second chance at East Mississippi, where he won a national championship in 2011 while setting the NJCAA record for passing touchdowns and total offense. Now the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pearl River, Wallace is ready to pay it forward to the next generation. "I think I'm the perfect example of what junior college is about and what junior college football here in the state of Mississippi is about.

I got a second opportunity to play.

I was able to do it in junior college and had great coaches and a great program that took me in and got to play with a lot of really good players.

A lot of guys that I played with are still playing on Sundays.

That's the kind of talent that's in this league and just the things it's done for my life, I want to make sure I can do that for somebody else." Wallace held the same position last year at Coahoma