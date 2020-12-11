Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits



Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at polling stations donning PPE kits and taking other precautions. One hour after 6 pm was allotted to coronavirus patients for casting their votes. The second phase of local body polls in five central districts of Kerala held on Thursday. Second phase saw brisk participation of voters with around 76.28% turnout. Polling for 8,116 wards across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad was held. Two corporations, 36 municipalities, 350 village panchayats, 58 block panchayats and five district panchayats went to polls. EC had deployed 63,187 officials at polling booths, 19,736 police personnel were on duty. Third phase in 4 districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - will be on December 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 16.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published on January 1, 1970