Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host took to Twitter to announce her diagnosis on Thursday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

 WENN.com Comedienne and talk show host Ellen Degeneres has tested positive for COVID-19. Production on her U.S. daytime series, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has..
WorldNews

Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for COVID-19

 Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19 but adds, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now." CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
CBS News

TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

 Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits [Video]

Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits

Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at polling stations donning PPE kits and taking other precautions. One hour after 6 pm was allotted to coronavirus patients for casting their votes. The second phase of local body polls in five central districts of Kerala held on Thursday. Second phase saw brisk participation of voters with around 76.28% turnout. Polling for 8,116 wards across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad was held. Two corporations, 36 municipalities, 350 village panchayats, 58 block panchayats and five district panchayats went to polls. EC had deployed 63,187 officials at polling booths, 19,736 police personnel were on duty. Third phase in 4 districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - will be on December 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 16.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

 India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
IndiaTimes

Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus risk

 China's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres revealed Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19. She...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comTMZ.comDNACBS NewsBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsCTV News


DeGeneres: Positive Test for Coronavirus but 'Feeling Fine'

Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is "feeling fine right now."
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19 and her show will be paused until January, Emma Stone is set to star in a new Showtime comedy and SNL star Chloe Fineman revealed how Timothee Chalamet..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:24Published
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host took to Twitter to announce her diagnosis on Thursday. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a new social media post, Ellen DeGeneres revealed to her followers that she has contracted COVID-19.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published