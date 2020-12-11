Global  
 

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period
Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.

 A compromise was reached with Hungary and Poland who had threatened a veto over the rule-of-law clause.
“If you intend to be autonomous, you have to pay your own expenses,” the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs told Euronews Brussels Correspondent Ana Lazaro Bosch in The Global Conversation.

The €1.8 trillion package includes the EU's seven-year budget (€1.1 tr) and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “deeply andincreasingly” concerned about the lack of clarity on arrangements after theBrexit transition period ends.

Negotiating teams from the UK and the EU have been locked in intensified talks for the past four...
The Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31, which means a number of new rules will...
As the final days of the Brexit transition period slip away, amongst the many things that business...
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

