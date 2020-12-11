Global  
 

Top 10 Biggest Gaming Controversies of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:24s - Published
This year was one of the biggest in video game history!

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest scandals that came from the game industry in 2020.

Our countdown includes Pay to Stream Games, Delays, Epic vs.

Apple, GameStop is Essential Retail, CD Projekt Red Crunch and more!




