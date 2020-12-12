Long-term care facilities to receive Chrome Books to contact loved ones

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 days ago

Long-term care residents will be able to zoom with family members for Christmas with new Chrome Books.

Many schools in our local area provided students with chrome books to allow them to stay connected with their teachers and learn from home.

Now multiple development districts across north mississippi, including the three rivers planning and development district in pontotoc, will distribute chrome books to long term care facilties for similar reasons.

"we know 2020 been a rough year for contact especially our aging population."

Mark williamson, director of the area on aging program at three rivers, said with the new chrome books families can speak to their loved one in a longterm care facility safely.

"we think about those who don't have access to these smart devices and some of our aging population their not tech savvy."

Williamson said by distributing chrome books to all licensed longterm care facilities in north mississippi, nursing home staff can set up zooms calls with residents and their families "everybody wants to go home for the holidays, so we can bring christmas to the family members and to the loved ones in these facilities."

With coronavirus cases rising in the state, in person meetings are not as safe.

"they are human beings and human beings need interaction, we need contact and communication so hopefully these devices will do that for us."

He said he hopes this allows families to spend the holidays together williamson said they plan to have all chrome books delivered by the end of next week.

