FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine.

'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.

An initial 2.9 million doses will be shipped around the U.S. over the next week.

The FDA had intended to issue approval for use of the vaccine beginning on Saturday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly gave an ultimatum to the head of the FDA, Dr. Stephen M.

Hahn:.

The agency either issue approval for the vaccine by the end of day on Friday, or Hahn would be removed from his position.

Dr. Hahn denies the phone call with Meadows occurred.

Both the U.K. and Canada began vaccinating its citizens this week.

Russia began its vaccination program last weekend.

The COVID death toll in the U.S. was nearly 295,000 on Friday.

More than 15.75 million people have tested positive with the virus


