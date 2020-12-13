Local Residents "Hopeful" After Covid Vaccine Approval

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

But Not Everyone Says They Will Get the Vaccine

People here in north alabama are optimistic now that a vaccine has been approved.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live in studio after speaking to several people today about this news, max?

This afternoon some said the announcement was a ray of hope in a period of darkness.

And many said it was reason for excitement regardless of whether or not they planned to get it.

"it's great news, best news all year."

As people enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather in huntsville saturday -- i spoke to people like lewis allison who said news of the f-d-a's approval was very exciting.

"2020 has been a terrible year for this covid, it's been that way for people losing jobs, businesses shutting down.

I can't wait for this vaccine, i encourage everyone to go out and take it."

Allison said he plans to take the vaccine as soon as it's available... his hope is that it be a big step towards getting back to the lives we once knew.

Even those who say they don't plan to get the vaccine called the news an exciting milestone -- but called the speed of the approval concerning.

"and they're thinking okay is this really going to be an effective vaccine, is it going to be any issues with it.

I think that's the biggest -- because i hear a lot of people saying, i'm not gonna take it.

I'm not gonna take it and i happen to be one of those."

Pfizer is the first company to recieve the emergency use authorization -- with data claiming the vaccine is 95 percent effective...moder na has also applied for authorization but is still awaiting approval..

On thursday -- huntsville hospital's infectious disease specialist dr. ali hassoun said the side effects and reaction that have been identified with the pfizer and moderna vaccines are typical with other vaccines and shouldn't be cause for concern.

"there hasn't been any specific report of major, severe reactions or issues with it and that's very encouraging."

The first doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in alabama sometime next week...as we've noted before the early phases of distribution will vaccinate those in the very high-risk category like front line health care workers and nursing home patients..max