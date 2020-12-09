COVID 19 Vaccinations on the way

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

There’s a need for local pharmacies to distribute the vaccine to those who want it.

As tomorrow.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us how soon you can expect to get a vaccine locally.

It's just a matter of time before the fda approves a covid 19 vaccine, but distribution plans are already in motion.

.

None .

None sot: alex azar, u.s. dept.

Health and human services secretary we are on track to be able to ship enough vaccine for 20 million american's before the end of the year.

New york's plan is to vaccinate nursing home residents, staff, and healthcare workers first.

It will likely be weeks and maybe even months before the general public gets their shot.

(((((((no super here))))) gov pharmacies will do the vaccinations in nursing homes which will take a burden off the nursing home staff.

Sot: kirk tupaj it's too early to tell how many people are going to want the vaccination, but pharmacies will have to keep enough staff on hand to keep up with demand.

Here at parkway drugs in north utica the staff is ready to begin distribution of the vaccine.

Cvs and walgreens were chosen as distributers for nursing homes, but parkway drugs owner vinny chiffy believes the chains could have trouble keeping up.

Sot: vinny chiffy, owner parkway drugs because they have one pharmacist who's filling prescriptions and then running out to give vaccinations.

So i'm hoping that the chains, for this if it's going to be a big rollout, that they're going to hire more pharmacists or do something to help that pharmacist, because there's no way they're going to be able to keep up with it.

What happens on the retail level is up to each store, but the bulk of the nursing home work will likely be done by independent contractors.

(((((((no super here))))) gov basically they subcontract with private companies to do the vaccinations in nursing homes.

As more and more companies producing a vaccine get fda approval, the question now is will people take ?

T: anthy picente, onei countyexecut that number goesp or that interest goes uponsiderablyesped i think as these numbers climb, i think that number of people interested in it will go up.

Coming up tonight at six we'll explain why there's the fda is expected to make a decision on pfizer's covid 19 vaccination as earls tomorr.