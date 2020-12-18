5:30pm Moderna Vaccine Approval 12172020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

An FDA panel approves the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

In the fight against the coronavirus... as an f-d-a panel approves the moderna vaccine for emergency use.

L3: top story white fda approves moderna covid-19 vaccine that decision was just announced.

This is the second covid-19 vaccine it's approved.

The food and drug administration is expected to act quickly to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

The first covid-19 vaccine the fda approved for emergency use was the pfizer vaccine.

That vaccine has been distributed and vaccination have begun in the state.

Governor beseahr says around 150,000 doses of the moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the state by monday,