Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:30s
Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, adding a second shot to its arsenal.


CBS Evening News, December 18, 2020

 FDA prepares to give emergency authorization for second COVID-19 vaccine; Fairy garden sparks a friendship between strangers
FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

 The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be approved in the U.S. The company will now ship out 6..
U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.

Moderna vaccine gets the ok

Moderna vaccine gets the ok

The vaccine has received emergency use authorization.

Covid 19 coronavirus: United States clears Moderna vaccine for virus

 The US added a second Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than..
Seems third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

 "There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We..
'It appears third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi now ending': CM Kejriwal

'It appears third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi now ending': CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on December 19 briefed on COVID-19 situation. He said that it seems third wave of COVID-19 is coming to end. "It appears that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country," said Delhi CM.

Moderna becomes second vaccine to receive FDA virus approval

US agency go-ahead will provide boost to supplies as hospitalisations due to pandemic soar
US okays Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as pandemic surge worsens

US regulators approved a second Covid-19 vaccine in a single week's time, greenlighting a shot...
Covid-19 Hospitalizations In US Continue To Rise As US Clears Second Vaccine

As the number of people hospitalized in the United States from coronavirus infection continues to...
Moderna vaccine gets approval, Nevada first responders wait for immunizations

Moderna vaccine gets approval, Nevada first responders wait for immunizations

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which means more supplies will be flowing into Nevada soon and first responders are closer to..

Moderna's COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval From FDA

Moderna's COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval From FDA

The FDA gave Moderna emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Friday and shipments will begin this weekend. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

U.S. FDA authorizes second vaccine

U.S. FDA authorizes second vaccine

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering..

