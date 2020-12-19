Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, adding a second shot to its arsenal.

The US added a second Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than..

U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.

The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be approved in the U.S. The company will now ship out 6..

US agency go-ahead will provide boost to supplies as hospitalisations due to pandemic soar