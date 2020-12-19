Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost. Gavino Garay reports.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on December 19 briefed on COVID-19 situation. He said that it seems third wave of COVID-19 is coming to end. "It appears that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country," said Delhi CM.