'Pogba doesn't want be here'
Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Micah Richards discuss the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United with Neville and Keane suggesting that he should be allowed to leave the club.
Solskjaer: Pogba is focused on Man UtdPaul Pogba is focused on playing well for Manchester United despite his agent's comments about wanting to leave, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Ole: I can't let Raiola's Pogba comments affect meOle Gunnar Solskjaer says cannot get distracted by Mino Raiola's comments claiming Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, particularly with the derby coming up against Manchester City on..
Meulensteen: Man Utd should sell PogbaFormer Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen says the club should sell Paul Pogba because he has 'underperformed' since re-joining United.