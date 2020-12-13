Global  
 

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.


Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ [Video]

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 [Video]

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:25Published
EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart' [Video]

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels [Video]

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:22Published

Boris Johnson to hold crisis talks with EC chief to break Brexit deadlock

Boris Johnson to hold crisis talks with EC chief to break Brexit deadlock Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to hold emergency talks as...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Brussels steps up no-deal planning as deadline on UK-EU trade talks looms

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday unless the European Union...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Dialogue should continue on post-Brexit trade deal, says Taoiseach

Dialogue should continue as long as there is the possibility of a post-Brexit trade deal, Ireland’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal [Video]

Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal

France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:36Published
Macron on EU-UK fishing feud: 'I'm not giving my piece of cake away' [Video]

Macron on EU-UK fishing feud: 'I'm not giving my piece of cake away'

Fishing rights have been one of the thorniest issues of the Brexit trade deal negotiations. Now Macron has weighed in.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:48Published