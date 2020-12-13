Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970