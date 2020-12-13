Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.
On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”
