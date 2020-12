Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park.

Lloris was unable to hold Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, whichallowed Jeffrey Schlupp to ram home an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel outHarry Kane’s first-half opener.