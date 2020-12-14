Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: CCI

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Monday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: CCI

Monday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: CCI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crown Castle International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director J.

Landis Martin bought 2,100 shares of CCI, for a cost of $157.28 each, for a total investment of $330,283.

Martin was up about 1.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CCI trading as high as $158.89 at last check today.

Crown Castle International is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Martin made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.3M shares at a cost of $161.19 a piece.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: MPLN [Video]

Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: MPLN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: BCSF, GOGO [Video]

Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: BCSF, GOGO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: LMNX, VIVO [Video]

Monday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: LMNX, VIVO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published