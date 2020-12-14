Monday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: CCI Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Monday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: CCI As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buys. At Crown Castle International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director J. Landis Martin bought 2,100 shares of CCI, for a cost of $157.28 each, for a total investment of $330,283. Martin was up about 1.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CCI trading as high as $158.89 at last check today. Crown Castle International is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Martin made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.3M shares at a cost of $161.19 a piece.





