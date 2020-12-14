Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:45s - Published
AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter Biden's taxes.

There were at least two separate investigations into Biden's finances, one in the Delaware US attorney's office and another in the Manhattan US attorney's office.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors not to reveal the Hunter Biden tax probes before the election to keep the DOJ out of politics

Trump is furious with Barr over his refusal to disclose the investigations, and Barr reportedly...
Business Insider - Published

Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Probes from Public View During Election

Attorney General William Barr has known about a set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Related videos from verified sources

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings [Video]

Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself [Video]

Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself

Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:55Published