AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter Biden's taxes.

There were at least two separate investigations into Biden's finances, one in the Delaware US attorney's office and another in the Manhattan US attorney's office.