Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 135

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,402 as more than 72 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.


U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine rollout begins

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 300,000 on Monday, just as the country...
CBC.ca

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Grim 90-day US virus death toll prediction Just days after reaching a horrific new milestone in its COVID-19 fight, the US has once again broken...
New Zealand Herald

Italy nears UK's COVID death toll as cases continue to rise

Italy nears UK's COVID death toll as cases continue to rise Italy could soon overtake the UK's coronavirus death toll, as it announced on Friday that another 761...
Sky News


