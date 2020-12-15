Final Days to Make Salvation Army Donations

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 6 minutes ago

COVID-19 has left many families in the Rogue Valley without homes, it has also left the Salvation Army without much needed donations.

Salvation army and toys for tots want to meet their goal of giving about 15 hundred families a christmas.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle joins us live from the donation drop off site at the rogue valley mall.

Tyler, major jason koenig has talked about this year being exceptionally challenging.

Alicia -- covid-19 not only left families without a christmas but also left the salvation army without angel tree donors.

Major jason koeing with the salvation army says businesses that normally would host an angel tree have either declined this year or returned the angel tags without toys due to covid-19 related business closures.

If there aren't enough donations in order to meet the commitment made to families in need -- the salvation army would have to purchase more toys.

The money for that would end up having to come from our kettles and such and we're down in those also and a lot of all these challenges major koenig says some kids up to the age of 17 have special gift requests from guitars to car tune ups.

He says if you are able to help out with specialty gift requests to call the phone number on the screen.

If you're also interested in volunteering you can call that same number that was just on the screen and dial the extension 101 to offer your help.

You can also continue to drop off donations here through wednesday from 11 a-m to 7 p-m.

For more information about