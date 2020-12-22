Salvation Army helps Fort Wayne families in need by providing Christmas gifts

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Families tell FOX 55 without the Salvation Army’s help, there wouldn’t be presents under their tree.

The Fort Wayne Salvation Army received record-breaking donations of food, clothing, and toys for their Christmas gift-giving this year.

3 the salvation army says they've received an outpour of donations this holiday season.

They've added two extra days of gift giving for families in need.salvation army social service director timothy smith says today alone they served over a hundred families.

"we're trying to fill and make sure every member of the family is taken care of."

Families is laura nino and her two boys justin and alexander.

It's been difficult for nino to find employment during the pandemic.

"they are very happy with the toys, they're very happy because they wanted a ball with the little they have, they're very happy."she says without salvation army's help, her children wouldn't have christmas gifts.jani masenthin and her two grandchildren are also thankful."from the bottom of my heart, of our hearts, we're so grateful that there is help."masentin says they need money for food, gas, medication and they have limited resources to pay for it.

"single mother, lost her job.

Grandma's going through a divorce.

No extra money."

Smith says these families are two of many fort wayne residents struggling with unemployment."people that are working at a hotel or a restaurant and they're lowering their staff because there's limitations.

It's not their fault."families are grateful for the salvation army's generosity this christmas and are hopeful that the new year will be better for them financially.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news the salvation army says that the pandemic isn't going anywhere so they still need help.

