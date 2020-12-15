Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump ‘Birther’ Claims
Former President Barack Obama mocked President Donald Trump for his past racist “birther” claims.
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official winDemocrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral..
William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney GeneralWilliam Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General.
President Donald Trump announced
Barr's departure via Twitter.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House...
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's VictoryElectoral College Vote , Confirms Biden's Victory.
On Monday, the Electoral College
officially cast their votes .
to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden
past the 270 threshold to the White House...