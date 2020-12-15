Global  
 

Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief

The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it.

Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed.

A number of Democrats said they may drop demands for state and local government aid in a forthcoming COVID-19 stimulus bill.

AP reports that Dick Durbin and Chris Coons would back a slimmed-down $748 billion compromise deal which omits the support.

The bipartisan group trimmed off state and local government aid, and legal protections for businesses.

These now form part of a separate $160 billion proposal, which has less chance of passing.


