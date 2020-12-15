McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory
[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday,
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov.
3 election victories following Monday's formal result issued by the
Electoral College.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
