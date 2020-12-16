Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs
Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs
[NFA] Hours after speaking with
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by electing the two Democratic candidates in the Jan.
5
Senate runoffs.
Freddie Joyner has more.
