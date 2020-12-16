Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:37s - Published Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs [NFA] Hours after speaking with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by electing the two Democratic candidates in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. Freddie Joyner has more. 0

