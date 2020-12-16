NYC Public Schools Closed For In-Person Learning Thursday
Mayor Bill de Blasio says schools will be closed for in-person learning Thursday.
De Blasio Says No More Snow Days For School ChildrenMayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning. But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day. The mayor says all..
Decision On NYC School Closures Expected WednesdayMayor Bill de Blasio says he will decide Wednesday if schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning.
