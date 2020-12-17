Teachers and Vaccine

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 days ago

A survey shows that teachers are not excited about taking the new Covid-19 vaccine.

The covid vaccine that's ahead of schedule has some educators wondering if getting a shot is worth the risk.

According to a survey conducted by the professional educators of tennessee, 13 hundred school employees were asked if they would volunteer to get a vaccine.

Less than 40 percent said no.

The world witnessed one of the first covid-19 shots in the united kingdom.

Now, as the vaccine is making it's way to the u-s, some tennessee educators are concerned.

"they're just not quite sure about this vaccine."

Bethany bow is the director professional development at the professional educators of tennessee.

The organization conducted a survey with school employees in the state to find out if they're are willing to take a voluntary shot.

A majority of educators said no.

"i'm willing to volunteer."

Andrew meador is a teacher at chattanooga christian school.

Meador is grateful to connect with his students during a school year filled with unique challenges but like other educators in the volunteer state, he has his concerns.

"everybody reacts differently to foods to medicines."

"how would you feel if you were a teacher right now offered this vaccine?"

"i thought about that already.

So i personally would be in thde in the 33 percent that would take the vaccine.

I want my life to get back to normal as quickly as possible.

However, i completely undertand the hesitation with this vaccine because it's been obviously rushed out."

70 percent of people in the survey agree that teachers and students who opt out of getting a vaccine for religous reasons should still be allowed to attend school.

Sources say hamilton county public schools will not require school employees to get vaccinated.

