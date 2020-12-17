Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer vs. Moderna

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:32s - Published
COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer vs. ModernaCOVID-19 vaccines: what's the difference between Pfizer and Moderna versions.

