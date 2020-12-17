Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.
A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.
