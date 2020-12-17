Global  
 

Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions.

But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.


