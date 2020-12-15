New Covid strain leads to tougher restrictions across England

Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health,spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that while we know the virus much better than we did some 8 months back, but there’s still a lot that we do not understand about this disease. ‘I cannot think of any other virus that has such a broad range of effects,’ Dr. Jha said. He added that is clear that it has something to do with an individual’s host immunity and many other factors. Watch the full video for all the details.
