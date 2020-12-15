Global  
 

New Covid strain leads to tougher restrictions across England

A new strain of coronavirus that has been identified in the south of England is about to plunge large parts of the UK into tougher restrictions.


How Europe is planning to cope with a COVID Christmas

 Restrictions vary among nations, but the trend is for a very quiet holiday as U.K. government is urged to abandon "rash" plan to allow household mixing.
Doctor on next steps as Americans begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines

 Americans start to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as deaths cross 300,000. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the process, and how long it will..
‘A lot we don’t know about Covid’: Brown University’s Dr Jha #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘A lot we don’t know about Covid’: Brown University’s Dr Jha #HTLS2020

Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health,spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that while we know the virus much better than we did some 8 months back, but there’s still a lot that we do not understand about this disease. ‘I cannot think of any other virus that has such a broad range of effects,’ Dr. Jha said. He added that is clear that it has something to do with an individual’s host immunity and many other factors. Watch the full video for all the details.

