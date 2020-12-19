Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East



Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published now