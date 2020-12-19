Global  
 

Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London

Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London

Large crowds at St Pancras station wait to board trains to Leeds following theannouncement of tougher coronavirus restrictions.


Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Londoners give thoughts on cancelled Christmas plans and Tier 4

Members of the public react to the news that London and and south east are dueto move into Tier 4, with cancelations of plans over Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Pink 'Christmas tree of hope' revealed at St Pancras station

Pink 'Christmas tree of hope' revealed at St Pancras station

Cafe EL&N has unveiled a 34ft Christmas tree at St Pancras station, centralLondon, which is constructed of over 1,200 metres of layered festive ribbons,adorned with messages of hope from NHS staff and key workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

London in Covid tier three: Football and darts events suffer as fans not allowed

Sporting events in London will not have fans attending from Wednesday after the capital is moved into...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


No fans at London events after move to tier three

Sporting events in London will not have fans attending from Wednesday after the capital is moved into...
BBC News - Published

Football fans BANNED from London grounds again as capital is placed into tier 3 as coronavirus infections rise

Football fans of London clubs are unlikely to be allowed into stadiums until at least 2021 after the...
talkSPORT - Published


Anti-lockdown protesters clash with London police as UK orders shops to close, cancels holiday mixing for millions

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with London police as UK orders shops to close, cancels holiday mixing for millions

Anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police officers at a demonstration in London on Saturday afternoon (December 19).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published
7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published