Coronavirus pandemic: France's Macron self isolate, continue to work from the Élysée Palace
French President Macron has COVID-19French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday. Maha Albadrawi reports.
Coronavirus pandemic: Macron met heads of state, leaders before positive test
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19France’s presidential palace says President Emmanuel Macron has testedpositive for Covid-19.
Coronavirus pandemic: France's Macron announces three-step reopening amid 'glimmer of hope'
REPLAY. France coronavirus pandemic: President Macron addresses the Nation before Christmas
Coronavirus pandemic in France: President Macron to outline post-lockdown measures