Coronavirus pandemic: France's Macron self isolate, continue to work from the Élysée Palace

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:07s - Published
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

French President Macron has COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Coronavirus pandemic: Macron met heads of state, leaders before positive test

 French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19. Macron, 42, has repeatedly said he is sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the..
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

France’s presidential palace says President Emmanuel Macron has testedpositive for Covid-19.

Élysée Palace

 French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace has announced.It said the president took a test "as soon as the..
