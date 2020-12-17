French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, Macron was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” .
He will now self-isolate for seven days, “continue to work” and “take care of his activities” remotely.
The press release did not detail what symptoms he was experiencing or what treatment he may be receiving.
Macron met with a number of world leaders last week.
Many of them have since responded to the news of his positive test.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will quarantine himself until December 24.
Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa will be self-isolating and has canceled his official trips.
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “limiting his movements” and getting an “immediate” COVID-19 test.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will reportedly self-isolate for seven days.
A spokesperson for European Council President Charles Michel said he was going into self-isolation as a “matter of precaution.”