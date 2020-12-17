French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Global  
 

On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

.

According to a press release, Macron was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” .

He will now self-isolate for seven days, “continue to work” and “take care of his activities” remotely.

.

The press release did not detail what symptoms he was experiencing or what treatment he may be receiving.

.

Macron met with a number of world leaders last week.

Many of them have since responded to the news of his positive test.

.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will quarantine himself until December 24.

.

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa will be self-isolating and has canceled his official trips.

.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “limiting his movements” and getting an “immediate” COVID-19 test.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will reportedly self-isolate for seven days.

.

A spokesperson for European Council President Charles Michel said he was going into self-isolation as a “matter of precaution.”


