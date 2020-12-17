Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” [Video]

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas”

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” as hesaid the planned easing of restrictions has been agreed “in principle” withthe devolved governments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open [Video]

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Sir Keir Starmer has urged council leaders to keep schools open despite callsfor early closures following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal [Video]

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules [Video]

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

UK: Labour MP apologises for extending support to banned Khalistani group

 Indian origin people in the UK form a substantial part of the British population, and actions of the Labour leadership dented ties.
DNA

UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

 British PM Boris Johnson was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour Party MP and he mixed up two separate issues.
DNA

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus [Video]

Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of "shifting the blame" and responsibility to the public. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Patel urges public to have 'smaller, safer' Christmas [Video]

Patel urges public to have 'smaller, safer' Christmas

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country. Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

 Emmanuel Macron is the latest major world leader to become infected with coronavirus after President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..
USATODAY.com
Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules [Video]

Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27 [Video]

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Reece James: Chelsea defender's Christmas presents stolen from car

 Chelsea defender Reece James had planned to donate the Christmas presents to a children's charity.
BBC News

Holiday plans for Pete Davidson include virtual gathering

 "SNL" star Pete Davidson, who lost his father in the September 11 terror attacks, remains close to his family. But due to the pandemic, he and his grandfather..
USATODAY.com
Community rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospital [Video]

Community rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospital

Community rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospital

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas [Video]

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham [Video]

Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, UK, on Sunday (December 13) to attend an anti-lockdown protest.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published