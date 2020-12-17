Emmanuel Macrons tests positive for COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Leaders of Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg are all self-isolating, after Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19.


(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Paris- French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19...
French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for Covid-19.
The French president has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for seven days, the Elysée Palace has announced.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Elysee Palace. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a press release, Macron was..

