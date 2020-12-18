Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

The US Supreme Court declined to block Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public schools

We begin with a u-s supreme court decision invovlng kentucky, today the u-s.

The high court says the decision is based on the fact that beshear's order expires this week.

Justices samuel alito and neil gorsuch dissented, arguing that beshear's order should be blocked.

