Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20

Supreme Court Governor Beshear 12.17.20

The US Supreme Court declined to block Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public schools

Seltzer.

We begin with a u-s supreme court decision invovlng kentucky, today the u-s.

Supreme court declined block governor andy beshear's order..

That's our top story at six.

The high court says the decision is based on the fact that beshear's order expires this week.

Justices samuel alito and neil gorsuch dissented, arguing that beshear's order should be blocked.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 5.jpg a devastating




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Governor Beshear [Video]

Supreme Court Governor Beshear

The US Supreme Court declined to block Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public schools

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
MS Supreme Court hands Reeves victory [Video]

MS Supreme Court hands Reeves victory

Mississippi’s Supreme Court overturned a lower courts ruling against Governor Reeves about who has control over the state budget.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' [Video]

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published