US Vice-President gets Covid vaccine

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine live on television, and he said he "didn't feel a thing".


Trump says US authorises second Covid vaccine

US president's tweets follows recommendation by expert panel to grant emergency use approval for...
President Trump Reportedly Pressuring Head Of FDA To Authorize Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine

There were reports Friday that President Donald Trump is pressuring the head of the FDA to authorize...
Pence to get COVID vaccine on Friday

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will get the COVID-19 vaccine Friday in a public display...
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.

Vice President Pence receives vaccine [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence received his first vaccine today live.

WEB EXTRA: VP Pence Receives Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Washington Friday (12/18). The White House said it was done on camera in an effort to help build public confidence in the vaccine.

