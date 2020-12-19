Drew Brees to start Sunday versus the Chiefs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

The quarterback match-up we all deserve appears to be on tap for Sunday’s between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs upon the return of Drew Brees.

- the n-f-l's all-time leading- passer has missed the - saints' last four games... afte- suffering eleven broken ribs an- a - punctured lung.

- according to reports... brees i- fully healthy... and doctors- have cleared him to play... - against the defending world - champions.- the 41-year-old future hall of- famer returns for a potential - super bowl preview... opposite- reigning super- bowl m-v-p patrick mahomes... - and his 12-1 chiefs.- the n-f-c south-leading saints- are 10-3... having gone an- impressive 3-1, with taysom hil- under center... during brees' - absence.- - "we wouldn't be playing him if- he- wasn't healthy and able to- function and feeling good and - recovered, so yeah, - that's what i would say."

- "he's working around the clock,- around the- clock.

And you talk to him, and- he's disappointed that he's not- back already from - the weeks prior.

So i know that- he's been working tirelessly to- get back and get- - himself ready to help us win- games, so you never have to - worry about drew.

His - - - commitment, dedication, work- ethic has always been that, - those are probably his- biggest attributes throughout - his career."- the saints and chiefs kick- things off, at 3-25 p-m - sunday... - from the